Rail link boost in West Odisha on focus: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

BHUBANESWAR: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced special focus on strengthening railway connectivity in western Odisha, particularly along the Junagarh-Nabarangpur-Jeypore-Malkangiri-Bhadrachalam corridor, which will significantly improve access to tribal regions and aspirational districts.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions (3D glass solutions), Vaishnaw said a four-line railway corridor along coastal Odisha from Balasore to Berhampur is being planned. This strategic project will boost connectivity under East Coast Railway and play a crucial role in easing congestion on the vital Howrah-Chennai main line, he said.

Vaishnaw said railway projects worth over Rs 90,000 crore are currently under execution across the state, reflecting a historic expansion of rail infrastructure. He said Odisha has received a record budget allocation of over Rs 10,928 crore in 2026-27 for railway development, which is significantly higher and nearly 13 times more than the average allocation in previous decades.

Reiterating the government’s vision of growth in the state, the minister said railway infrastructure across Odisha will continue to be upgraded with focus on speed, safety and passenger comfort, ensuring balanced and inclusive development across all regions.