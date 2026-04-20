Rail link boost in West Odisha on focus: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

BHUBANESWAR: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday announced special focus on strengthening railway connectivity in western Odisha, particularly along the Junagarh-Nabarangpur-Jeypore-Malkangiri-Bhadrachalam corridor, which will significantly improve access to tribal regions and aspirational districts.
Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions (3D glass solutions), Vaishnaw said a four-line railway corridor along coastal Odisha from Balasore to Berhampur is being planned. This strategic project will boost connectivity under East Coast Railway and play a crucial role in easing congestion on the vital Howrah-Chennai main line, he said.
Vaishnaw said railway projects worth over Rs 90,000 crore are currently under execution across the state, reflecting a historic expansion of rail infrastructure. He said Odisha has received a record budget allocation of over Rs 10,928 crore in 2026-27 for railway development, which is significantly higher and nearly 13 times more than the average allocation in previous decades.
Reiterating the government’s vision of growth in the state, the minister said railway infrastructure across Odisha will continue to be upgraded with focus on speed, safety and passenger comfort, ensuring balanced and inclusive development across all regions.
The minister informed that 59 railway stations across Odisha are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, bringing modern amenities and enhanced passenger experience across the state.
He said these transformative initiatives will strengthen regional connectivity, support economic growth and integrate Odisha more closely with national freight and passenger networks.
The minister also reviewed key infrastructure initiatives in Bhubaneswar during his visit and reiterated the government’s strong commitment to transforming railway connectivity across the state. He directed officials to expedite the pace of work and ensure timely completion.
Vaishnaw inspected the ongoing redevelopment and modernisation works at the Bhubaneswar railway station. He also reviewed the progress of passenger-centric upgrades, including improved station facilities, enhanced accessibility, better circulation areas and modern airport-like amenities.
He interacted with passengers, who expressed satisfaction with the works and appreciated the airport-like facilities being developed at the station. He directed officials to expedite the pace of work and ensure timely completion. Reviewing the proposed elevated corridor on the eastern side, he instructed that all pending issues be resolved on priority to facilitate its early completion.