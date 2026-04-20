Rourkela gears up to welcome President Droupadi Murmu

ROURKELA: Preparations are in the final stage for President Droupadi Murmu’s first visit to Rourkela on Tuesday, with the Sundargarh district administration leaving nothing to chance.

Rourkela police has made detailed plans for multi-layered security cover for the venue at Sector 13 and the convoy routes of the President. Additional DGP Sanjeeb Panda visited Rourkela on Friday and reviewed the security arrangement with DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai, Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani and other senior officers.

President Murmu will arrive at Rourkela and will visit the venue in Sector 13 near the airport at around 11.05 am. She will then inaugurate the Rourkela One Project at Civil Township near Hockey square, which comprises the Integrated Command and Control Centre, tribal museum and auditorium.

From there, the President will virtually inaugurate the mega recreational park at Koel Nagar and science park and planetarium at Chhend Colony. She will then have lunch at the Panposh circuit house, following which she will meet representatives of various organisations and leave Rourkela at around 4.05 pm.