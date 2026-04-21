52-year-old run over by train in Odisha's Boudh

BERHAMPUR: A 52-year-old man was killed after being run over by a train while crossing the railway tracks near Rangamatia in Boudh district on Sunday night.

The deceased is Bijay Dalabehera, a resident of Madhusudanpur village under Boudh police limits. He worked at a rice mill in Rangamatia.

According to reports, the mishap took place when Bijay was on way home after completing his shift in the rice mill. He was crossing the tracks when a speeding train hit him. Due to the impact, his left leg was severed and he also suffered grievous head injuries, leading to his death instantly.

When Bijay did not reach home, family members became worried and started a search. Unable to trace him, they lodged a missing complaint with the local police. On Monday morning, Bijay’s body was found lying near the railway tracks.

Police said the body was seized for postmortem. A case has been registered and probe is on to ascertain the circumstances leading to the mishap.