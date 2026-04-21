Cuttack schools, colleges to be shut till April 23 for heatwave

CUTTACK: The Cuttack administration on Monday ordered the closure of all government, aided and private schools and colleges, and anganwadi centres across the district for three days from April 21 to April 23 in view of the prevailing heatwave condition.

As per the order of the collector and district magistrate, teachers will be required to attend schools and conduct online classes to ensure completion of the syllabus.

All government, aided and private colleges across the district will also remain shut, though the scheduled examination will continue as planned. The anganwadi centres have been instructed to distribute take-home rations instead of cooked meals.

The order further stated that enumerators shall continue the census exercise by adopting heatwave protocol. “The order shall remain in force until further instruction and any violation of this order will be viewed seriously and action will be taken as per rules,” it read.