Next hearing of Mahanadi tribunal fixed on May 2

BHUBANESWAR: The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal has fixed May 2 as the date for next hearing as Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Monday sought more time to submit data on the water collection and storage.

The Tribunal during its hearing on the day asked for data on the volume of water being collected in the Mahanadi. Both Odisha and Chhattisgarh sought additional time, citing that the period given to furnish data was insufficient on such a technical matter.

The Tribunal had asked both the states during its last hearing on April 11 to submit detailed data on water collection and usage to mathematically quantify their water needs. The panel’s tenure was recently extended till January 13, 2027, to finalise the report and find a resolution to the long-standing dispute.

Advocate general Pitambar Acharya informed the Tribunal that there is already broad consensus between the two states on several aspects of the dispute.