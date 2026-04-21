Odisha BJP leaders swarm party campaign in West Bengal to woo Odia voters

BHUBANESWAR: With the West Bengal Assembly election drawing close, the BJP has deployed a strong contingent of leaders from Odisha to bolster its campaign, particularly targeting the influential Odia-speaking voter base in key constituencies.

The party has mobilised an extensive team of star campaigners including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, eight ministers, over 40 MLAs, MPs and senior leaders from the state who have been concentrating in constitueincies with sizeable Odia-speaking population, aiming to consolidate support for the BJP candidates.

On April 2, the chief minister had actively participated in rallies and nomination roadshows in Birbhum, appealing to voters to support BJP candidates while launching sharp attacks on the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with state Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj has been entrusted with overseeing campaign activities in South and North Kolkata, including the politically significant Bhabanipur, considered to be a stronghold of Banerjee. They have intensified outreach efforts, engaging with Odia voters and holding a series of public meetings.

Apart from them, state Rural Development minister Rabinarayan Nayak, School and Mass Education minister Nityanada Gond and several ministers and legislatiors from Mayurbhanj, Kenojhar, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara are actively campaigning across West Bengal.