Odisha govt focused on farmers' financial empowerment, making agriculture profitable: CM Majhi

CUTTACK: The state government is firmly committed to strengthening financial empowerment of farmers and making agriculture more profitable and modern, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

Addressing a function after performing ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’, a sacred agricultural ritual on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, at Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI) here, the chief minister underlined that agriculture is the mainstay of Odisha’s economy, culture and prosperity.

He informed that for the 2026 kharif season, around Rs 838.48 crore has been provided to 41,68,582 farmers in the state under the CM-KISAN Yojana. As many as 41,24,241 small and marginal farmers, 41,049 landless farmers and 3,292 tribal farmers have benefitted through the financial assistance, he said.

“After the BJP government came to power in Odisha, the state’s agricultural growth has reached 5.3 per cent in just 22 months, which is higher than the national average. This year, the state has produced over 150 lakh metric tonne of foodgrains, thereby creating a new record,” Majhi said, congratulating farmers for this success.

He said the state government is purchasing paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal to give fair price to the farmers for their hard work. In the 2025-26 kharif season, 76.47 lakh metric tonne of paddy has been procured from 18,55,661 farmers. An input assistance of Rs 5,589.98 crore has been extended to them, the CM added.

“The state government is promoting organic farming through the Balabhadra Organic Farming Mission. Similarly, Shri Anna Abhiyan is being intensified to take Odisha’s traditional mandia (millet) to the world stage,” Majhi said.

Through the Krishi Vidya Nidhi Yojana, assistance is being provided to children of farmer families for technical and vocational education. In the 2025-26 academic year, 68,910 students have received assistance of more than Rs 291.60 crore, he added.