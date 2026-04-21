Odisha police bust prostitution racket, arrest five

BARGARH: Bargarh police busted an alleged prostitution racket operating out of a roadside eatery at Dhanger village near Andhratikra and arrested five persons on Sunday.

Acting on reliable inputs, a police team raided the roadside dhaba and reportedly detected immoral prostitution activities being carried out there. Dhaba owner Atmaram Panda (54), his wife Pranati Panda (44) along with three customers Nimai Sahu (29), Sumanta Bhoi (22) and Madan Banchhor (26) were apprehended from the spot. One woman was also rescued during the operation.

Police seized several incriminating materials from the premises including six mobile phones and Rs 26,260 cash. Over 260 litres of foreign liquor and 32 litres of country spirit were also recovered from the eatery.

A case was registered in Bargarh Rural police station under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Odisha Excise Act. All the accused were produced in court.