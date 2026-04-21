Odisha puts surrendered Maoists in reserve police lines

BHUBANESWAR: As the Centre’s March 31 deadline for Maoists to lay down their arms has passed, Odisha Police has put up the surrendered Naxals in reserve police lines to ensure they do not reunite with the red ultras who are still underground and yet to join the mainstream.

Around 78 Maoists including four state committee members surrendered in Odisha between January 2025 and March this year. The senior cadres who laid down their arms include state committee members Niranjan Rout alias Nikhil, his wife Ankita alias Rashmita Lenka, and Sukru.

“Currently, the surrendered Naxals have been put up in various reserve police lines in Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Sundargarh. This has been done to ensure they do not reunite with the red ultras still underground,” said ADG Anti-Naxal Operations, Sanjeeb Panda.

He said they will be let off gradually but a continuous vigil will be kept on them. “However, a few of them will be retained in the reserve police lines to assist the security personnel in tracing the red ultras hiding in deep forests,” Panda added.

As per the state’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, financial assistance, housing, monthly stipend for up to 36 months, job opportunities, skill development training and health/ration cards are being provided to the surrendered Maoists.

Odisha Police said their efforts will be to provide financial benefits to the surrendered Naxals and ensure their skill development training.