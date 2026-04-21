Odisha teacher engaged in census work dies due to alleged heatstroke

SAMBALPUR: A 55-year-old junior teacher engaged in census duty in Sonepur district allegedly died due to heatstroke on Sunday, raising concerns over the working conditions of field staff during the scorching summer.

The deceased was identified as Bansidhar Bhoi, a junior teacher of Sunapali primary school who was appointed as an enumerator for the ongoing house listing work of Census 2026-27 in Ulunda block.

Official sources said Bhoi had gone for census-related work in Sunapali village on Sunday morning. After returning home in the afternoon, he reportedly complained of uneasiness. His condition worsened later in the evening following which he was rushed to Birmaharajpur sub-divisional Hospital (SDH). However, he died a few hours after his admission.

According to the preliminary inquiry conducted by the tehsildar-cum-charge census officer of Ulunda, Bhoi was assigned enumeration duty in multiple households under Sunapali village houselisting block (HLB). After performing his duty, he returned home before falling ill. The report was submitted to the Sonepur collector on Monday.