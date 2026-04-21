One killed, four injured in violent drunken brawl among migrant workers in Odisha

JEYPORE: A person was killed and four others suffered injuries after a drunken brawl between two groups of migrant labourers turned violent near Jarati railway station under B Singpur police limits in Koraput district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Mohammad Dulal of Motihari district in Bihar.

Sources said the labourers, hailing from Bihar and West Bengal, were engaged in railway work and staying at a camp near Jarati station. On Sunday night, they were in an inebriated state when a dispute broke out among them reportedly over previous enmity. The situation quickly escalated into a group clash with the labourers using iron materials to attack each other. Around 25 labourers were present at the camp during the incident.

Five labourers sustained grievous injuries in the clash and were shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak medical college and hospital in Koraput. Dulal succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Monday. Condition of the rest four injured is reported to be stable.

On being informed, police reached the spot for investigation. The body of the deceased labourer was seized for postmortem. Police said following the incident, many labourers fled their camp.

IIC of Koraput Sadar police station Runu Majhi said six labourers have been detained and are being questioned. A case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the clash.