Orissa HC flags safety concern for British-era school building in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed concern over the condition of the British-era building at Mission Road in Cuttack city, from which the St Xavier School has been functioning since January this year.

The two-judge bench of Justice KR Mohapatra and Justice V Narasingh has sought a report on the steps taken for the safety of the school by March 4.

The bench expressed the concern after perusal of a report submitted by the additional district magistrate (ADM) on status of all the school buildings, both private and government in Cuttack city.

“The report reveals that by the date it was submitted, 48 schools had already been visited. The report reveals a shocking state of affair. It appears that the St Xavier School, Mission Road, Buxi Bazar, Cuttack is functioning in an almost dilapidated building and the structural stability report has not been produced along with the report.”

“Kamaljit Dash, the additional district magistrate, Cuttack, however, assures this Court that steps shall be taken keeping in mind the safety of the children as well as other teaching and non-teaching staff of the school and if required, necessary arrangement shall be made in consultation with the management of the school,” the bench said, adding, “Steps taken in this regard shall be submitted by May 4, 2026. Put up this matter on May 7, 2026.”