Orissa HC flags safety concern for British-era school building in Cuttack city

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed concern over the condition of the British-era building at Mission Road in Cuttack city, from which the St Xavier School has been functioning since January this year.
The two-judge bench of Justice KR Mohapatra and Justice V Narasingh has sought a report on the steps taken for the safety of the school by March 4.
The bench expressed the concern after perusal of a report submitted by the additional district magistrate (ADM) on status of all the school buildings, both private and government in Cuttack city.
“The report reveals that by the date it was submitted, 48 schools had already been visited. The report reveals a shocking state of affair. It appears that the St Xavier School, Mission Road, Buxi Bazar, Cuttack is functioning in an almost dilapidated building and the structural stability report has not been produced along with the report.”
“Kamaljit Dash, the additional district magistrate, Cuttack, however, assures this Court that steps shall be taken keeping in mind the safety of the children as well as other teaching and non-teaching staff of the school and if required, necessary arrangement shall be made in consultation with the management of the school,” the bench said, adding, “Steps taken in this regard shall be submitted by May 4, 2026. Put up this matter on May 7, 2026.”
The school building, a 143-year-old heritage structure and classic example of Indo-European architecture, was declared unsafe over a decade ago. According to official records, Dr WD Stewart, a civil surgeon had constructed the building at Mission Road in 1883 for his residence. In 1887, he gifted the property to the Baptist Mission for running the Baptist Mission School. It was named as Christ Collegiate School in 1950.
The office of Executive Engineer Roads & Buildings (Cuttack Division) of Public Works department had through a letter to the authorities on February 20, 2016 warned that due to dilapidated condition, the school building may collapse and hence no students and staff be allowed to sit in the building. Subsequently, the school was shifted to an alternative facility close by in 2019.
After some repair work, the St Xavier School was inaugurated in the building on January 23, 2026. Earlier, in 2019, city-based lawyer Shivsankar Mohanty had filed a PIL for declaration of the Christ Collegiate School building as a “heritage building” under the provisions of Orissa Municipal Corporation Act, 2003.