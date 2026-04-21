Principal of govt ITI in Odisha booked for sexual abuse of minor student

DEOGARH: The principal of a government ITI at Barkote has been booked by Deogarh police on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl student.

The minor resides in a child care institution and is currently pursuing technical education at the government ITI. Official sources said the girl, an orphan, had enrolled in the ITI after clearing her matriculation, as part of an initiative that provided vocational training to children from child care institutions (CCIs).

Students typically stay in the ITI hostel during the academic session and return to child care home during holidays under the supervision of designated guardians

The incident came to light when the minor returned to the CCI during the holiday recently and was found in possession of costly gifts, cash, and a mobile phone, raising suspicion. Child welfare officer Satyapriya Pradhan brought the matter to the notice of district child protection officer (DCPO) Romeo Mahapatra following which an inquiry was launched.

On being questioned by counsellor Subhadra Sahu, the girl alleged that the principal, identified as Ratikanta Parida, had subjected her to repeated sexual abuse over the past month.

The minor further claimed she was frequently called to the principal’s room during class hours on the pretext of serving food. She was reportedly forced to carry out chores such as cleaning his room, bringing flowers, and attending to personal tasks, and was also coerced into maintaining physical relations with him. She also mentioned that the accused allegedly attempted to influence her through gifts, outings, and other inducements.