Three arrested in Odisha for stealing pipes, wires from ACs

BERHAMPUR: Police on Monday arrested three persons including a scrap dealer and his son for their alleged involvement in the theft of copper pipes and electrical wires from air conditioners installed in government offices, commercial establishments, and residential houses in Hinjili town of Ganjam district.

The accused are Manoj Das (26) of Laxmi Bazaar, scrap dealer Manok Sahu (56) and his son Kiran Sahu (22).

Police said a series of thefts were reported over the past few days, where miscreants targeted AC units by cutting copper pipes and electrical wiring. Investigation revealed that in the past 15 days, thefts took place at the local panchayat samiti office, teacher’s association office, three commercial establishments and two houses. In total, materials from around 18 AC units were stolen.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team led by IIC Srinivas Sethy raided Laxmi Bazaar and apprehended Manoj. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing the pipes and wires from various locations and selling those to Manok.

Based on his statement, police arrested the father-son duo for purchasing the stolen goods. A large quantity of copper pipes, electrical wires, aluminium wire bundles, CCTV cameras and mobile phones were seized from Manok’s shop.

Police said Manoj is a habitual offender with multiple cases of theft pending against him. He has also been jailed several times in the past.

All three accused were produced in court. Further investigation is underway, said police.