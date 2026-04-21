Villagers, Bajrang Dal block road to protest cow slaughter in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE: Tension erupted in Bahabalpur under Kasafal Marine police limits here on Monday morning after villagers and activists of Bajrang Dal resorted to road blockade protesting the slaughter of cattle by members of the minority community.

Due to the protest, traffic on Dubulagadi-Rangamatia road came to a standstill for over an hour as the agitators demanded immediate arrest of the accused involved in the illegal act.

Locals claimed a group of persons from the minority community slaughtered cows on Sunday night. On getting a tip off, they rushed to the house where the cattle were allegedly slaughtered, and found beef and blood inside. After repeated calls to Kasafal police station reportedly went unanswered, villagers informed the activists of the local Bajrang Dal.

The agitators said in the wee hours of Monday, some locals reportedly found a sack containing beef and cattle heads dumped along Dubulagadi-Rangamatia road, leading to tension in the village. After setting afire the house where the cattle were allegedly slaughtered, locals along with Bajrang Dal members resorted to road blockade.

On being informed, a police team led by Basta SDPO Manas Deo and Kasafal Marine IIC Rashmirekha Mahalik reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

SDPO Deo said basing on the complaint of villagers, police registered a case and arrested three persons under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The accused trio was produced in court. Following the arrest, the agitators lifted the road blockade and the situation normalised.