24-year-old woman found dead in Jagatsinghpur farmland a day after engagement; murder suspected

JAGATSINGHPUR: The half-naked body of a 24-year-old woman with multiple injuries was recovered from a farmland near Jogadhari village under Jagatsinghpur police limits on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sasmita Das of Kathiapada village. She was reported missing on Monday, a day after her engagement. Police suspect that the woman was murdered.

Sources said Sasmita’s engagement ceremony was held at a temple on Sunday. At around 8 pm on Monday, Sasmita left home after informing family members that she was going to a friend’s house in the same village. However, she did not return. Worried family members launched a search but could not trace her.

On Tuesday evening, a woman’s partially-naked body was found lying in a green gram field at Jogadhari village, about 1 km from Kathiapada. Farmers who had gone to harvest the crop spotted the body and alerted others.

On being informed, Sasmita’s family members rushed to the spot and identified her body. Sources said multiple injuries were found on the woman’s body, including hands and face, with visible bleeding.

Later, Jagatsinghpur police reached the spot for investigation. The body was seized for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Sasmita’s father lodged a complaint in Jagatsinghpur police station alleging that his daughter was murdered by miscreants, who dumped her body in the field.

IIC Susant Kumar Sahoo said the exact cause of the woman’s death will be ascertained after the postmortem report arrives. Police have registered a murder case and efforts are underway to identify and nab the miscreants involved in the crime.