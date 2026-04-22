BJP MP Sarangi attacks opposition parties over women’s bill setback

SAMBALPUR: Senior BJP leader and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the opposition parties, accusing them of betraying women and obstructing key legislative reforms during the recent Parliament session.

Addressing mediapersons during her Sambalpur visit, Sarangi said the debates held in Parliament on April 16 and 17 on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, Delimitation Bill, and amendments related to Union Territories, represented a ‘historic opportunity’ to ensure greater participation of women in governance. However, the Congress, Samajwadi Party, TMC, and DMK opposed these bills, exposing their anti-women mindset.

The BJP MP asserted that women’s participation in policymaking is not a favour but a fundamental right. She warned that those attempting to delay or derail such initiatives would face the ire of women voters in the upcoming elections.

Referring to concerns around delimitation, she cited Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has clarified that the process would not disadvantage any region, including southern states, but instead ensure balanced and proportionate representation across the country.

Sarangi further alleged that certain opposition parties were raising unconstitutional demands such as religion-based reservation to delay the implementation of women’s reservation. She claimed such narratives were misleading and aimed at diverting public attention.

The BJP leader also maintained that the effective implementation of the women’s reservation law is naturally linked to the delimitation exercise, and any delay in the latter would postpone benefits intended for women.

She said the BJP would continue to fight for women’s empowerment and strengthening democratic institutions. Women across the country are now politically aware and would respond decisively through their votes against those hindering their rightful representation, Sarangi added.