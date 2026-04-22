Classes, census duty & heatwave pain for teachers across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With temperatures soaring past 40°C across Odisha, thousands of school teachers deployed for the ongoing Census-2027 house-listing exercise are struggling to balance classroom responsibilities with fieldwork under punishing heatwave conditions.

In the absence of uniform government guidelines, educators say they are being forced into an exhausting routine - first complete school duties and then head out for census work - often during peak heat hours. Schools are currently operating from 6.30 am to 10.30 am due to summer timings.Teacher associations have now demanded revised schedules to reduce exposure to extreme weather and prevent heat-related health risks.

Death of a 55-year-old junior teacher engaged in census duty in Sonepur district allegedly due to heatstroke on Sunday triggered anxiety among primary and secondary school teachers who have been assigned roles as enumerators and supervisors across the state. “This is forcing teachers to continue working well beyond school hours, increasing their exposure to scorching heat,” said a teacher from Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar.

Teachers from several districts echoed similar concerns, pointing out that the combined burden of academic responsibilities and census duties has become increasingly difficult to manage in extreme weather conditions.

The Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) said only a handful of tehsildars in some districts have issued orders allowing teachers to carry out census work during morning hours but there is no definite guideline yet from the government.