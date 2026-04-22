Fuel supplies stable in Odisha, IOCL urges people to avoid panic buying

BHUBANESWAR: Amid ongoing geopolitical developments impacting global energy markets, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has assured that the supply of LPG, petrol and diesel across Odisha remains normal and stable, with no cause for concern.

The public sector oil major said that adequate LPG stocks are currently available in the state with a delivery backlog of around five-six days, which officials described as manageable.

In order to prevent artificial shortages and streamline distribution, Indian Oil has implemented several measures. Nearly 95 per cent of LPG bookings are now being made through digital platforms, while around 85 per cent of deliveries are verified through OTP-based authentication to ensure they reach genuine consumers. A minimum interval of 25 days between successive LPG bookings has been enforced in urban areas to discourage panic booking.

The company further said that biometric authentication of consumers is also being carried out in mission mode, with over 60 per cent of users already verified. The company has further intensified vigilance by enforcing strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) and conducting regular inspections. More than 600 inspections of LPG distributorships were carried out in April 2026 alone, it added.

Apart from normal LPG distribution, petrol and diesel are being supplied seamlessly via retail outlets in urban and rural areas. The movement of petroleum products from supply depots to distributors and fuel stations is proceeding without disruption.

Cautioning against misinformation circulating on social media, IOCL urged consumers to rely only on official communication channels for accurate updates. The company is working in close coordination with the state government and district administrations to prevent hoarding and ensure equitable fuel distribution.

Consumers have been advised to avoid unnecessary stocking, as fuel supplies in the state continue to remain steady and sufficient.