Issue certificates to EWS students in time: Odisha govt to DMs

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the hurdles faced by students belonging to economically weaker sections in availing income and asset certificate from the tehsil offices, the state government has directed all district collectors to ensure smooth facilitation of these documents for their admission to technical institutions in the 2026-27 academic session.

Issuing a letter to all collectors on Tuesday, the Skill Development and Technical Education department asked them to issue necessary instructions to the tehsildars under their jurisdictions for necessary action.

Sources in the SDTE department said principals from multiple government polytechnics and engineering schools have reported that many candidates belonging to the EWS category are facing difficulties in getting income and asset certificate from the tehsil offices.

The issue raises concern as the admission process for polytechnics is underway and the last date for form fill-up for the 2026-27 session is April 30, while engineering admission is also scheduled to be held after OJEE 2026.

Sources said a provision of supernumerary seat reservation under EWS category, in addition to the existing sanctioned intake for all technical institutions, has been made effective in polytechnics to facilitate admission of financially poor students who do not qualify to get admission via any other reservation scheme.

The government also provides 10 per cent EWS quota for admission in engineering colleges for students from financially disadvantaged sections. A limited number of seats is also provided to some of the ITIs in the state for admission under EWS quota, while the income certificate is also required for the merit-cum-poverty (MCP) stipend provided to eligible students.

An official from the department said if the issue remains unresolved, it may prevent many eligible students from getting admission to these technical institutions under the EWS quota.