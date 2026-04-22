Jajpur headmaster suspended for allegedly stuffing nettle plants in students’ trousers

JAJPUR: The Jajpur administration on Tuesday suspended the headmaster of Saruabili upper primary school in Sukinda block for allegedly inserting nettle plants inside the trousers of 10 students as a form of punishment.

The accused headmaster is 50-year-old Basudev Dehury, a resident of Sukinda. The incident reportedly took place inside the school on April 17.

Sources said Dehury allegedly punished 10 students of Classes VI and VII for creating disturbance in the classroom by putting stinging nettle plants inside their trousers. The inhuman act caused severe irritation and pain to the students who were seen writhing in discomfort after the punishment.

After returning home, the affected students complained to their parents about the incident. The following day, aggrieved parents visited the school and staged protest, demanding strict action against the headmaster.

On being informed, Sukinda block education officer (BEO) Narayan Das reached the school and pacified the agitating parents by assuring appropriate action against Dehury. Das then directed Kaliapani cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC) Sanjaya Kumar Samal to conduct an inquiry into the allegations.

Acting on the direction, the CRCC conducted a probe into the incident and submitted his report to the BEO on Monday. Das said based on the preliminary findings, the headmaster was placed under suspension pending further investigation. During his suspension period, Dehury will report to the BEO office. A detailed probe is underway and necessary action will be taken as per rules, he added.

Meanwhile, the shocking incident has sparked widespread resentment among parents and local villagers who raised concerns over safety of students in schools. They demanded a total ban on corporal punishment in educational institutions.