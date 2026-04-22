Jumbo herd enters Athagarh forest, villagers in panic

CUTTACK: Panic has gripped villagers residing in the fringe areas of Sukhasan reserve forest in Athagarh division following the entry of a herd of 20 elephants from Chandaka forest on Sunday night.

As per sources, this is after a gap of two-and-a-half months that the jumbo herd, comprising 11 female elephants, a tusker and eight calves, has returned to the region.

Forest officials said the herd moved through Dampada reserve forest after crossing Mahanadi river near Dashapur and is presently roaming among the mango orchards of Sukhasan reserve forest in Athagarh.

Around 23 elephants of Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary had moved to Athagarh forest and were roaming in the area few months back. However in February, 21 of them moved back to Chandaka leaving behind a female elephant and a Makhana (transgender elephant) in Sukhasan reserve forest. Now, with the return of the herd, the number of elephants in Sukhasan reserve forest has increased to 22, forest officials said.

The sudden entry of the large jumbo herd is, meanwhile, giving sleepless nights to farmers of nearby Rajanagar, Bentapada, Megha, Katakia Sahi, Joranda, Taradinga, Mahakalabasta, Ghantikhal, Dhurua, Anantapur, Kandarpur, Dhaipur and Radhagobindpur villages as they are worried about damage to their crops and property.

“We fear that the elephants may venture into our agricultural fields during the night and cause damage to our vegetable and cashew crops which are ready to harvest,” said the farmers. They further urged the forest authorities to take necessary action to prevent conflict and safeguard their livelihood.

Forest officials of the division informed they are keeping a close and continuous vigil on the movement of the jumbos to prevent any untoward incidents.