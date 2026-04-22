Lakhpati Didi & Subhadra Yojana have empowered Odisha women: Murmu

ROURKELA: The Centre’s Lakhpati Didi scheme and Subhadra Yojana of Odisha government have empowered women by enabling them to support their families, said President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

Attending the Adi Mahotsav 2026, a cultural festival organised by the Sundargarh administration, here as the chief guest, Murmu said, “Women constitute half of the country’s population. If we don’t pay focus on educational, social and economic development of women, then the dream of Viksit Odisha and Viksit Bharat cannot be fulfilled.”

The President spoke about the efforts of the Union government to boost education and employability of tribals with expansion of residential schools and vocational skill development programme. She said the Centre and the state government have launched several initiatives for the betterment of tribal communities.

Murmu said the PM Van Dhan Yojana ensures MSP for non-timber forest produces while Micro-Credit Yojana facilitates soft loan to tribal women members of self-help groups (SHGs). Similarly, Adivasi Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana has ensured low-interest rate loans to tribal women. The National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and the PM JANMAN Yojana are also benefitting the tribal population.

The President said Sundargarh is both a land of culture and struggle, recalling the Amco-Simco massacre in which over 40 tribals were killed in firing by the British forces.