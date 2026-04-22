Mass weddings organised in various districts across Odisha

Mass marriage programmes under the Odisha government’s Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana were organised in various districts across the state on Tuesday.

In Sambalpur, Union Education Minister and local MP Dharmendra Pradhan attended the programme in virtual mode and congratulated the 22 couples who tied the knot at a Kalyan Mandap in Dhanupali.

Calling the scheme an initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged families, Pradhan said it reflects the government’s commitment to social welfare. Such programmes help reduce the financial burden associated with marriages and promote dignity among beneficiaries.

Pradhan said several schemes are being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve the socio-economic status of women. Besides, state-level programmes such as Subhadra Yojana are part of the broader efforts towards empowerment of women.

Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Rural Development Minister Rabi Narayan Naik and Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra attended the event.

A similar programme was held at the Gurukul Ashram in Nuapada’s Amsena where 12 couples tied the knot following traditional rituals. Nuapada MLA Jay Dholakia attended the programme as chief guest and congratulated the newlyweds. Following the ceremony, each bride was provided financial assistance of Rs 45,000 under the scheme. The MLA also extended additional assistance of Rs 1,100 to each couple.

In Jagatsinghpur, the mass wedding ceremony was organised in front of the collector’s office. At least 28 brides got married in accordance with traditional rituals.

Similar mass weddings were organised in Malkangiri, Kalahandi’s Bhawanipatna, Koraput and Puri.