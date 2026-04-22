Mayurbhanj CDMO orders probe into bribery allegations at birth and death registration office

BARIPADA: Chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Mayurbhanj Biswanath Das on Tuesday directed a probe into the bribery allegations against staff of the municipality birth and death registration office under the Health and Family Welfare department.

The action came following allegations raised by Ranjit Mohanty, a daily wage worker from Baripada, on Monday. Mohanty claimed that he visited the municipality office last week to digitise his old handwritten birth certificate for updating his Aadhaar card. However, he was allegedly asked to pay Rs 900 instead of the official fee of Rs 70.

Mohanty said he paid the amount in parts to two officials. While Rs 400 was transferred to the PhonePe account of one official, another reportedly took Rs 500 in cash while handing over the certificate, he claimed.

Sources said expectant mothers from rural areas are often brought to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada from various CHCs, PHCs, and government hospitals. After delivery or in cases of death, reports are sent to the municipality office. However, when families approach the office to obtain certificates, they are allegedly asked to pay bribes.

If applicants refuse to pay beyond the official fee of Rs 70, they reportedly face delays ranging from two to six months. If someone agrees to pay the bribe, they receive the certificates much faster.

CDMO Das said he has directed the district public health officer to conduct an immediate inquiry and take necessary action against those involved in demanding bribes, both directly and indirectly.