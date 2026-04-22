Odisha govt nod to 18 projects worth Rs 3.8K crore, 7.5K jobs likely to be created

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday cleared 18 new projects with an investment of Rs 3,877.14 crore that are expected to generate 7,565 employment opportunities across 11 districts.

The projects proposals were approved at the 146th meeting of the State-level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) presided by chief secretary Anu Garg. These projects will be set up in Balasore, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts.

Runaya Eckart Aluminium Powders Private Limited will establish an aluminium downstream manufacturing facility at Jharsuguda with an investment of Rs 300 crore. Scan Steels Limited, Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Limited, and SS Alufoils International Limited will expand their steel, iron and ferro-alloy manufacturing capacities in projects to be set up at Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Jajpur districts respectively. They entail a cumulative investment of over Rs 1,514.8 crore and employment generation potential of more than 2,250.

Solar Industries India Limited will establish an explosives manufacturing facility in Jharsuguda with investment of Rs 210 crore and employment potential of 910 people. EnvairElectrodyne Limited will set up an ESDM manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 136 crore in Khurda.

In the healthcare sector, approval was given to Harman Finochem Limited’s proposal to set up a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 530 crore at Gopalpur. Ambitech Healthcare Private Limited will set up a medical device manufacturing facility at Khurda with an investment of Rs 51 crore.