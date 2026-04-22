Odisha govt nod to 18 projects worth Rs 3.8K crore, 7.5K jobs likely to be created

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday cleared 18 new projects with an investment of Rs 3,877.14 crore that are expected to generate 7,565 employment opportunities across 11 districts.
The projects proposals were approved at the 146th meeting of the State-level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) presided by chief secretary Anu Garg. These projects will be set up in Balasore, Deogarh, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts.
Runaya Eckart Aluminium Powders Private Limited will establish an aluminium downstream manufacturing facility at Jharsuguda with an investment of Rs 300 crore. Scan Steels Limited, Jay Jagannath Steel and Power Limited, and SS Alufoils International Limited will expand their steel, iron and ferro-alloy manufacturing capacities in projects to be set up at Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Jajpur districts respectively. They entail a cumulative investment of over Rs 1,514.8 crore and employment generation potential of more than 2,250.
Solar Industries India Limited will establish an explosives manufacturing facility in Jharsuguda with investment of Rs 210 crore and employment potential of 910 people. EnvairElectrodyne Limited will set up an ESDM manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 136 crore in Khurda.
In the healthcare sector, approval was given to Harman Finochem Limited’s proposal to set up a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 530 crore at Gopalpur. Ambitech Healthcare Private Limited will set up a medical device manufacturing facility at Khurda with an investment of Rs 51 crore.
Tamil Nadu Ispat Private Limited and Alps Mining and Infra Projects Private Limited will establish logistics, material handling and industrial support infrastructure units at Jharsuguda, investing Rs 113 crore and Rs 51 crore respectively. Baleshwar Shipyard and Infra Private Limited will undertake shipbuilding, ship repair and construction of mechanised floating vessels in Balasore. Around Rs 150 crore will be invested in the project which will generate employment opportunities for 600 people.
Six new hospitality projects by Jas Constructions Private Limited, Rath Hospitality Private Limited, Keonjhar Regal Paradise Private Limited, Karyon Ventures Private Limited, Surya Eco Resorts Private Limited and Chaturbhuja Hotel and Resorts Private Limited have been approved. These projects will be set up at Sambalpur, Khurda, Keonjhar, Puri and Koraput districts with an investment of Rs 685 crore.
Major projects
Harman Finochem Ltd: Pharma unit at Gopalpur with Rs 530 cr investment
Runaya Eckart Aluminium Powders Pvt Ltd: Aluminium downstream at Jharsuguda with Rs 300 cr investment
Solar Industries India Ltd: Explosives unit in Jharsuguda with Rs 210 cr investment
EnvairElectrodyne Ltd: ESDM unit at Khurda with Rs 136 cr investment
Tamil Nadu Ispat Pvt Ltd: Logistics unit at Jharsuguda with Rs 113 cr investment