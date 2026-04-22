Orissa HC quashes Vigilance case against senior IAS officer, flags delays in anti-corruption trials

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed serious concern over systemic delays and procedural lapses that undermine anti-corruption prosecutions, while quashing a Vigilance case against senior IAS officer Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, presently serving as the secretary of Odia, Language and Culture department.

The Vigilance case was registered in 2019 under sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and section 120B of the Indian Penal Code with allegations that Upadhyaya, while serving as director of Horticulture, demanded and accepted illegal gratification in connection with the release of bills of an empanelled supplier.

The single judge bench of Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi set aside the cognisance order dated January 16, 2023, passed by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar and all consequential proceedings against Upadhyaya.

In a detailed judgment on April 17, Justice Panigrahi observed that the case exemplified a broader pattern of delay plaguing Vigilance proceedings. Justice Panigrahi pointed to prolonged timelines across all stages, from investigation to charge framing, stating, “It is a matter of serious concern that courts are repeatedly being confronted with vigilance prosecutions that remain pending in a state of abnormal inertia.”

He added that investigations often take years, followed by further delays in filing charge sheets and initiating trial.