PPL CSR drive boosts rural livelihoods through mushroom farming

PARADIP: Reinforcing its commitment to inclusive and sustainable development, Paradip Phosphates Limited (PPL) is making a tangible impact on rural livelihoods through a range of targeted CSR interventions.

With a steadfast focus on sustainable livelihood generation, the company has successfully supported over 1,200 rural families, helping them transition toward financial independence through diversified, income-generating activities.

A flagship initiative under this effort is the promotion of mushroom cultivation as a viable, year-round livelihood option. As part of the programme, 450 families have been provided with permanent infrastructure. Beneficiaries are now earning an additional monthly income of around Rs 2,500, significantly strengthening household financial security.

To ensure long-term viability, PPL has built a self-sustaining ecosystem in which local women’s self-help groups manage the vital mushroom spawn supply, while direct linkages help the farmers for profitable sales.

PPL has also facilitated the creation of multiple micro-enterprises tailored to local skills and market demand. These include paper plate manufacturing, incense stick production, jute and handicraft units, sanitary pad production, terracotta clusters, and polyhouse nurseries.