25-year-old axed to death by brother in Odisha's Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: A 25-year-old tribal youth was allegedly axed to death by his younger brother at Garatha village under Muniguda police limits in Rayagada district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Gulata Jakasika.

Police said a heated altercation broke out between Gulata and his brother Adu Jakasika (21) over an issue in the morning. The quarrel turned ugly when Adu grabbed an axe and allegedly hit his brother with it. Gulata died instantly.

On hearing the commotion, villagers rushed to the spot and found Gulata lying dead. Adu immediately fled the crime scene. After receiving information, Muniguda police reached the spot for investigation. The deceased’s body was sent to the hospital for postmortem.

IIC Kesab Sadangi said a murder case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused who is on the run. Police suspect that family dispute might be the reason behind the fatal assault on Gulata. However, the exact motive would be known after the arrest of Adu.