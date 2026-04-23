Abducted realtor’s body recovered from forest in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: The decomposed body of a 47-year-old realtor, kidnapped at gunpoint a week ago, was recovered from a forest under Surada police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sudhir Patra of Satyanarayanpur village under Gopalpur police limits. A real estate dealer, Sudhir was reportedly abducted by gun-wielding miscreants on April 15.

Police said residents of Balapanka village in Surada came across a foul smell while passing through Rasipankal forest. On searching the area, they discovered a highly-decomposed body and informed Surada police.

Immediately, Gopalpur police was alerted following which Aska SDPO Santosh Jena along with Sudhir’s family members reached the forest. The body was identified as Sudhir’s based on his clothes and a bracelet.

Sources said on April 15 evening, Sudhir was returning home after playing a volleyball match in Gopalpur’s Rabinarayanpur when he was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint. Sudhir’s brother-in-law lodged a complaint with Gopalpur police stating that the realtor’s motorcycle was found abandoned at the roadside, while both his mobile phones were switched off.