Ceiling collapses at SCB Medical College in Cuttack, fuels worry over patient safety, poor maintenance

CUTTACK: A portion of the ceiling collapsed at the hematology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday night, sparking concern over safety of patients availing treatment at the facility.

As per sources, the incident occurred in the patient toilet of the department. However, no injuries or casualties were reported as no one was present at the spot when the roof caved in.

The incident has, however, raised concern over patient safety and poor infrastructure management at the facility, considered a premier government-run hospital in the state.

Patients, meanwhile, attributed the incident to gross negligence on part of the hospital authorities in inspecting the structural condition of hospital buildings and carrying out required maintenance work. “Though the ceiling was in a vulnerable condition, the hospital authorities did not bother to get it repaired,” said a patient’s relative.

Notably, this is not an isolated case. A similar incident had occurred on January 7 this year when an 80-year-old patient undergoing treatment in the old medicine ward of the hospital sustained head injuries after a portion of the roof collapsed on him.

Pointing out that this is the second such incident in three-and-a-half months, a city-based activist blamed it to lapses in structural inspection and carrying out necessary repair work.