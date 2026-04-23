Distribution of pattas starts in Odisha's Sonepur

SONEPUR : The long-awaited distribution of final land pattas under the hi-tech survey initiative commenced in district on Wednesday. On the first day, more than 160 pattas were distributed across six tehsils.

The programme was formally launched in Pitamahul under Birmaharajpur tehsil where local MLA Raghunath Jagdala handed over the pattas to beneficiaries from Chauhanpur mouza. A total of 25 tenants received their land ownership documents at the event.

In Ulunda tehsil, 79 tenants received pattas at Ghamadiapali village. Similarly, in Sonepur, 38 villagers of Shialjuri received the land documents. Eight pattas each were distributed in Binika and Rampur tehsils, while four were handed over to beneficiaries in Tarbha.

Subarnapur collector Nruparaj Sahoo said the initiative has been launched after holding discussions with Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari. The move is expected to resolve land-related issues that have persisted for decades.

Officials said out of 989 villages in the district, survey work has already been completed in 608 villages. The administration aims to complete the survey in remaining villages soon.

The district administration also plans to continue both the survey work and patta distribution simultaneously.