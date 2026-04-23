Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal unhappy over Odisha, Chhattisgarh's failure to provide data

BHUBANESWAR: The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) has expressed strong displeasure over the failure of both Odisha and Chhattisgarh in providing data on annual water availability, and firmly asked both the states to positively do so by the next date of hearing on May 2.

The Tribunal also warned that if both the states are unable to finalise the issue or place on record any consensus on any of the issues by the next date, it will proceed on merit.

During hearing on April 20, the Tribunal pointed out that both the states had jointly submitted on April 11 that the data on annual water availability would be finalised by April 20.

Stating that the Advocate Generals of both the states have again sought time to furnish data, which according to them was a very crucial issue, the Tribunal noted that neither Odisha nor Chhattisgarh has been able to place on record suggestions with regard to the recasting of issues already framed, to narrow down the disputes between the two states.

Citing that it is not very happy with the manner in which both the states are conducting these issues, the Tribunal said that the proceedings are being adjourned on the request of counsels of both the states on the ground that they are seriously considering the issues involving them.

“But we are constrained to observe that so far no concrete proposal for settlement of any of the disputed issues has been placed on record,” it added.