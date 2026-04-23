Odisha sizzles, Jharsuguda hottest in country at 44.6 degree celsius

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha experiencing blistering hot summer already, Jharsuguda on Wednesday logged the highest maximum day temperature in the country at 44.6 degree Celsius. The district recorded 3.4 deg above normal temperature.

On the day, around 25 places in the state recorded 40 degree C or more. Talcher recorded 43.5 deg C followed by Sambalpur 43.3 deg C, Hirakud 43.2 deg C and Angul 43.1 deg C. The intense heat affected normal lives in the coastal regions too.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar recorded this season’s highest day temperature at 41.2 deg C while in neighbouring Cuttack, the mercury level stood at 39.8 deg C.

Weather experts said though no place in Odisha has recorded heatwave yet, sweltering conditions continue to prevail across the state. They attributed the sultry weather to decline in nor’wester rain activity due to reduction in moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and the flow of dry north-westerly to westerly winds towards the state.

Meanwhile, the regional met office said isolated places in Balangir, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts may experience heatwave on Thursday. Parts of the state are likely to witness hot and humid weather and warm night condition till Sunday.

The regional met office has predicted hot and humid weather at a few places in Balangir, Sundargarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts this week. Some places may also experience thunderstorm activity during the period.