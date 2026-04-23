Odisha teacher held for molesting 11-year-old girl

KENDRAPARA: Police on Wednesday arrested a tuition teacher for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in Jalakana village under Mahakalapada police limits here.

The accused was identified as 40-year-old Prakash Mohapatra. The alleged crime took place on Monday evening and came to light after the Class 5 girl refused to go the accused’s house in the village for tuition classes on Tuesday.

Police said when her parents inquired about the reason for her refusal, the minor revealed that Prakash had molested her and touched her inappropriately during the last tuition class. Subsequently, her mother filed a complaint against the accused in Mahakalapada police station.

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the teacher under sections 74, 75, 76, 79, 126 (2) and 351 of BNS and section 12 of the POCSO Act, 2012. The accused was produced in court and remanded him in judicial custody, said Mahakalapada IIC Manas Kumar Mallick.