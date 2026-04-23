Rescue woman detained in Dubai wrongfully: Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed urgent measures be taken for rescue and repatriation of a 37-year-old woman who is allegedly being held in wrongful confinement in Dubai.

The matter came before the court through a writ petition in the nature of habeas corpus filed by Titlagarh-based social activist Ranju Raiman on April 20.

The petition alleged that the woman, identified as Hasta Bisi, a resident of Jagua village under Titlagarh subdivision in Balangir district, is being illegally detained in a villa in Dubai by a foreign national, with the involvement of some local persons. The issue reportedly came to light after a video clip surfaced on social media in which the woman appealed to the Government of India for help in securing her release.

The two-judge bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman noted with concern that despite the matter being reported to the local police, no first information report (FIR) was registered and no visible steps had been taken.

Taking cognisance of the cross-border dimension of the case, the bench invited the attention of deputy solicitor general Prasanna Kumar Parhi to facilitate intervention through appropriate diplomatic channels.

Parhi informed the HC that while preliminary steps had been initiated, the absence of concrete documentary evidence, particularly identification and passport details, had hindered effective action. In response, petitioner’s counsel, advocate Ashis Kumar Mishra submitted that the DSP of Balangir was already in possession of relevant documents, including a photocopy of the victim’s passport which had been shared with her family.