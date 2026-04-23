Sambalpur Zoo takes cool measures to shield animals from heat

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Zoo authorities have implemented a series of measures to safeguard animals and birds from heat stress and dehydration during the summer.

To ensure the well-being of around 250 animals and birds across 17 enclosures, the zoo administration has rolled out a comprehensive summer management plan focusing on cooling infrastructure, hydration, and dietary adjustments. As part of the arrangements, bamboo thatch roofing has been installed across all enclosures to provide natural insulation from direct sunlight.

Regular water spraying on these thatched roofs is also being carried out between 11 am and 3 pm daily to reduce ambient temperature. Additionally, water pools have been maintained in both herbivore and carnivore enclosures to help animals cool down and stay hydrated.

The enclosures of heat-sensitive species such as leopards and bears have been equipped with coolers, while ice slabs are being provided during peak heat hours to help regulate body temperature. The zoo has also introduced a summer-specific diet comprising hydrating and cooling food items including sugarcane juice, cucumber, watermelon, and other seasonal fruits. Feeding schedules have been adjusted to cooler parts of the day, including early morning and evening hours, to minimise heat exposure.

Zoo officials informed that regular health check-ups are being conducted by veterinarians and biologists to monitor animal conditions closely. Electrolyte supplements are being administered across species, while continuous veterinary surveillance is in place to detect early signs of heat-related stress.