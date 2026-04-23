Tourism turns a leaf with ‘Think India, Think Odisha’

BHUBANESWAR/PURI : The state government on Wednesday unveiled a new brand identity for Odisha Tourism - ‘Think India, Think Odisha’ - in a bid to position the state as a leading global destination in the country for travellers from across the world.

The new brand positioning was unveiled alongside the announcement of the OMC Puri Coastal Marathon by deputy chief minister Pravati Parida at Puri.

The rebranding of state’s tourism sector meant moving on from the earlier tagline of ‘India’s Best Kept Secret’ which was launched in February 2018 by then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. That campaign aimed at showcasing the state’s treasure-trove of heritage, cultural diversity, beaches as well as flora and fauna to the world and was initially tied to the Indian hockey which the state promoted.

Speaking on the occasion, Parida said Odisha is evolving into a ‘high-performance tourism economy,’ driven by infrastructure growth and curated visitor experiences. The new tagline reflects a more confident and aspirational identity, inviting global travellers to experience India through Odisha.

The rebranding is also aligned with the long-term development goals of Samrudh Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047.

On the occasion, the first edition of the OMC Puri Coastal Marathon, scheduled for December 13, 2026 was also unveiled. Designed as an international sporting event, the marathon will strengthen Odisha’s sports tourism and attract elite athletes, amateur runners and international participants.

The event will feature multiple categories, including full marathon (42 km) and half marathons (21 km), 10 km and 5 km race and offer a prize pool exceeding `1 crore. It will also offer a unique running experience along Puri’s scenic coastline starting with 6 km run on golden sand.

An official marathon website was also unveiled, opening registrations for the marquee event. Participants from across India and abroad can register starting April 22 to be part of this landmark international event.