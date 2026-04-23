US consul general meets Odisha DCM Singh Deo, lauds state’s energy resilience

BHUBANESWAR: US consul general of Hyderabad Laura Williams called on deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo here on Wednesday.

The meeting explored avenues for collaboration in renewable energy, semiconductor manufacturing, digital infrastructure and tourism. A key highlight of the discussion was the state’s push toward sustainable energy.

Singh Deo outlined Odisha’s roadmap for expanding renewable energy capacity and pumped storage projects. He also spoke about Odisha’s long-term energy strategy and steps taken by the government to ensure grid stability and reliable power supply during peak demand by adopting the battery energy storage systems.

On the technology front, Singh Deo and Williams discussed emerging opportunities in semiconductor manufacturing, including India’s first 3D glass-based chip initiatives. The state’s plans to strengthen its digital backbone through data centres and underground cabling were also discussed.

Both sides noted the strategic importance of exploring rare earth mineral deposits along Odisha’s coastline to support advanced manufacturing supply chains. The meeting also delved into logistics and maritime capabilities, alongside the need to facilitate funding mechanisms for scaling up startups in the state.

Praising the state’s resilience, Williams commended the government’s efficient power restoration efforts in the aftermath of cyclones, describing them as a model for disaster response and infrastructure management. The deputy chief minister also showcased Odisha’s national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and its active promotion of sports and heritage under the broader “Incredible India” campaign.