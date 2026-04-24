Business Eminence Awards: CM Mohan Charan Majhi felicitates 18 entrepreneurs

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 18 entrepreneurs were felicitated in the sixth edition of the Business Eminence Awards organised by Dharitri and OrissaPOST here on Thursday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated the entrepreneurs and said the recognition is not merely a celebration of success, but a tribute to courage, struggle, confidence, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit.

Highlighting Odisha’s growth potential, Majhi said the state is blessed with natural resources, a long coastline, strategic geography, skilled youth, stable governance and resilient people. “Odisha aims to become a $500 billion economy by 2036 and a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047, contributing as a growth engine to a developed India,” he said.

Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education minister Sampad Chandra Swain said Odisha is steadily advancing in economic, business and industrial development.

Dharitri and OrissaPOST editor Tathagata Satpathy said a new mindset is emerging in Odisha as young men, women and entrepreneurs move forward with confidence. He said people of the state should feel proud of Odisha’s progress.

Dharitri and OrissaPOST CEO Adyasha Satpathy said the awards were conceptualised during the Covid period to encourage entrepreneurs facing difficult times and to boost their morale.