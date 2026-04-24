CM Mohan Charan Majhi hands out 4,623 jobs, calls it mission of service, not salary

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 4,623 candidates across seven departments at the 15th State-Level Recruitment Fair held at Kalinga Stadium here.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi handed over the appointment letters and urged the newly recruited employees to view their roles as an opportunity for public service rather than mere employment.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said, “A government job is not just a livelihood but a unique opportunity to serve the people. Government employees are the real face of the administration. Our goal must be to ensure that benefits reach the last person in society.”

Out of the total appointments, 4,113 were made in the School and Mass Education department, followed by 154 in Forest, Environment and Climate Change, 143 in MSME, 77 in Steel and Mines, 70 in Fisheries and Animal Resources Development, 52 in Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water and 14 in Skill Development and Technical Education departments.

The chief minister said since June 2024, the state has provided 44,082 government jobs and facilitated 92,000 employment opportunities in the private sector. He offered five key guidelines to the new appointees, maintain zero tolerance towards corruption, remain responsive to public grievances, align personal views with government policies during duty, ensure timely service delivery, and uphold professionalism and courteous behaviour.