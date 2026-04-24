Estranged boyfriend hired contract killer from Jamshedpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: The estranged boyfriend of the 24-year-old woman, whose half-naked body was found in a farmland two days ago, hired a contract killer from Jamshedpur to murder her, said Jagatsinghpur police on Thursday.

The murder of Sasmita Das by the contract killer hired by her former boyfriend Suryakant Swain (30) stemmed not only from a strained relationship but also financial disputes involving Rs 12 lakh spent on property and Rs 10 lakh invested in an LIC bond in the victim’s name, said Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Verma.

Verma said the accused hails from Kulamundilo and runs an auto part business in Jamshedpur. He is married and has a son, with his family residing in Jamshedpur. He is also involved in trawler operations in Paradip and Astarang.

During investigation, police found that Swain came in contact with Sasmita in 2016, and the two reportedly developed a relationship. However, she began distancing herself after discovering that he was already married.

In 2020, Swain reportedly promised to keep her as his wife and purchased homestead land worth Rs 12 lakh and an LIC bond of Rs 10 lakh in her name. Disputes later arose after he suspected her of being involved with other men. Following frequent quarrels, Sasmita filed a rape case against him in 2024, leading to his arrest. A compromise was later reached, and he was released on bail. Subsequently, Swain transferred the land to a relative and cut off contact with her.

Recently, Sasmita informed Swain that she was in a relationship with another man from Bhadrak and planned to marry him. Their wedding was scheduled for May 10, for which she asked the accused to prematurely liquidate the LIC bond and hand over the money.