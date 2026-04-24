Man detained for beating wife to death over dowry in Odisha

BARIPADA: Chitrada police in Mayurbhanj on Thursday detained a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife over dowry.

Police said accused Ganesh Patra of Bagladhipa village killed his wife Anita Patra for failing to fulfil his financial demands.

According to sources, Ganesh had married Anita, a resident of Agda village under Betnoti police limits, seven years ago. Anita’s family had reportedly provided dowry as per the groom’s demands. However, Ganesh, a daily wage labourer, reportedly began demanding additional money from his wife within a year of marriage.

Anita’s parents had been extending financial assistance to the accused. However, tensions escalated last year when her family, due to financial constraints, could no longer provide money. Ganesh reportedly assaulted his wife over the issue, following which a village-level meeting was held. At the meeting, the accused had assured that he would refrain from further physical or mental harassment.

Despite this, disputes over money reportedly resurfaced. On Wednesday night, an argument broke out between the couple over financial help and when Anita refused to seek money from her parents, Ganesh allegedly assaulted her with a bamboo stick in a fit of rage, leaving her critically injured.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed to the couple’s house and found her lying unconscious. Anita was immediately taken to the community health centre at Kishantandi, where doctors declared her dead.

Police said a murder case was registered and Ganesh has been detained for questioning. Anita’s body was sent to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.