Odisha govt advances summer vacation to April 27 in view of prevailing heatwave

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha reeling under intense heatwave, the state government on Friday announced summer vacation in all schools from April 27.

Taking into account the safety and well-being of students, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the proposal for advancement of summer vacation submitted by the School and Mass Education (SME) department, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

As per the decision, all government, government-aided and private schools across Odisha will remain closed from April 27. The schools are likely to reopen around June 18 as per the academic calendar of the SME department. However, previously scheduled examinations, Census-related duties and other official work will continue as planned, officials said.

SME officials said the summer vacation for students usually starts after May first week. However, the move to advance the summer vacation was made considering the rising temperature across the state.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Chandra Pujari also informed that keeping in view the rising temperature, Anganwadi centres will also be closed and arrangements will be made for door-to-door supply of ration to the children.