Odisha govt prepones summer vacation to April 27 in view of prevailing heatwave

BHUBANESWAR: With Odisha reeling under intense heatwave, the state government on Friday preponed summer vacation for the students, announcing closure of all schools in the state from April 27.

Taking into account the safety and well-being of students, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved a proposal for advancement of summer vacation submitted by the School and Mass Education (SME) department, the Chief Minister's Office said.

As per the decision, all government, government-aided and private schools across Odisha will remain closed from April 27 onwards.