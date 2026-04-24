Odisha steps up rooftop solar game with 84,888 installations, targets 3 Lakh houses

BHUBANESWAR: With the installation of nearly 85,000 rooftop solar under PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the state has stepped up its clean energy transition with a strong push towards household solar adoption.

The state has recorded 55,888 installations under PM Surya Ghar, with an additional 29,000 systems set up under Utility led Aggregation (ULA), taking the cumulative rooftop solar base to 84,888. The state currently leads the country in ULA implementation.

With a target of covering three lakh households, the government plans to significantly accelerate installations to 25,000 per month. Pilot initiatives in villages such as Matiakhal, Olaba and Debabhuin have shown visible success where 280 households have transitioned to solar power, effectively reducing electricity bills to zero and improving energy access.

This was reported by the four Tata Power led distribution companies (discoms) - TPCODL, TPNODL, TPSODL and TPWODL - in the 29th board meeting held under chief secretary Anu Garg at Lok Seva Bhawan on Thursday.

Garg reviewed the operational performance of the discoms which have delivered notable gains, particularly in reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, which declined sharply from 29.5 per cent in 2019-20 to 14.6 per cent in 2025-26. The improvement reflects stronger billing efficiency, better network management and reduced leakages in the system.