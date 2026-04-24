Summer vacation to be advanced in view of intense heat: Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha is reeling under intense heatwave conditions, the government has decided to prepone summer vacation for educational institutions across the state, said Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Thursday.

Summer vacation for schools are usually announced in the first week of May. However, the minister told mediapersons that a proposal to advance the summer vacation for schools and anganwadi centres has been submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and a decision on the matter will be taken shortly.

Pujari said discussions have already been held with the minister and secretary of the School and Mass Education department, chief secretary as well as the special relief commissioner in this regard, while the department has also consulted all stakeholders.

“As the mercury level has soared past 44 degree Celsius in Jharsuguda and the whole state is boiling, we have proposed to prepone the summer vacation for schools. Anganwadi centres will also be closed and arrangements made for door-to-door supply of ration to the children,” the minister said.

On the day, temperature soared past 40 deg C in at least 24 districts. Keeping in view the prevailing heatwave conditions, several districts extended the school closure period or notified revised timings for morning classes to ensure children are not exposed to extreme heat.

The Cuttack administration announced closure of schools for three more days from April 24 to April 27, allowing teachers to conduct online classes. Meanwhile, Khurda administration revised the timing of morning classes in schools from 6.30 am to 9.30 am. Jharsuguda district also announced extension of school closure for two more days as part of a precautionary measure against heatwave.