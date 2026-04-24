VSSUT in ‘ragging’ glare as four students face action

SAMBALPUR: Fresh allegations of ragging have surfaced at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla, leading to disciplinary action against four senior students.

While the alleged ragging took place last month, it came to light recently after completion of inquiry by an independent fact-finding team.

Sources the incident involved a first-year Mechanical Engineering student who was allegedly stopped and pulled up by four second-year and third-year students over untied shoe laces and dress code, near the university gate last month.

Another fellow student witnessed the harassment and recorded the incident, which further led to a verbal altercation when the seniors confronted him. During the scuffle, the mobile phone used for recording was reportedly damaged.

After the first-year students lodged a complaint with the university authorities, the anti-ragging cell launched an investigation and initially found the accused students guilty, though the nature of incident was not considered to be as ragging. Subsequently, VSSUT vice-chancellor Prof Dipak Sahoo ordered formation of an independent fact-finding committee.

The committee, comprising Sambalpur sub-collector, an officer from Burla police station, a retired professor from Sambalpur University, and internal members of VSSUT, conducted a detailed probe into the matter.

Following the reinvestigation, the committee reportedly recommended imposing monetary penalty on the accused students to ensure that such acts are not repeated in the future. Sources said one of the accused is reportedly the son of a faculty member of the university.