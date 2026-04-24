Worried over assaults, Odisha directs police cover for Census staff

BHUBANESWAR: As incidents of assault and harassment of Census officials during field duty reported from several areas have raised an alarm, the state government on Thursday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) mandating police support for enumerators and supervisors undertaking door-to-door visits for house listing and housing operations.

The Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM) department has also advised field staff to engage with local community leaders prior to commencing work in any locality. This would help secure community support, facilitate smoother interactions and build trust for smooth conduct of Census activities, it emphasised.

The month-long house listing exercise started on April 16. However, reports of Census personnel, particularly enumerators and supervisors, being attacked during field duty have surfaced from several districts like Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj. The incidents have prompted teachers’ associations to demand adequate protection and insurance coverage for personnel engaged in the enumeration process.

On Wednesday, three members of a family in Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal were arrested for allegedly attacking four teachers, including two women, during Census work, leaving them injured.

Additional chief secretary Revenue and Disaster Management department Arabinda Padhee asked all district collectors, SPs and municipal commissioners, and Census officers to strictly implement the directive. The SOP will ensure safety and security of officials, especially the enumerators and supervisors, and facilitate smooth and timely completion of the Census work in the state, Padhee said.

As per the SOP, the names and contact details of all Census enumerators and supervisors will be shared with the respective police stations and field staff will also be provided with contact details of the nearest police station.