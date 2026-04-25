Interior districts in Odisha to get hotter from next week

BHUBANESWAR: More heat is in store for the state, with scorching temperatures likely to sweep interior districts and push the mercury past the 45 degree Celsius mark next week.

Interior and western districts are already reeling under temperatures ranging between 43 deg C and 45 deg C. The conditions are expected to worsen from April 27 onwards, weather experts said.

On Friday, 18 places recorded temperatures of 40 deg C or above, with Jharsuguda emerging as the hottest at 44.8 deg C, just short of triggering the season’s first official heatwave in the state. Titlagarh recorded 44 deg C, followed by Sambalpur at 43.6 deg C, Hirakud at 43.4 deg C, Angul at 43.1 deg C and Balangir at 43 deg C.

Coastal regions saw a slight dip in temperatures, with Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recording 39.4 deg C and 38.4 deg C respectively. Meanwhile, the regional meteorological centre has forecast thunderstorm activity in parts of the state over the next six days.